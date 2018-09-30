Tottenham Among 12 Clubs Eyeing Leeds Midfielder After Rumours of Shock England Call-Up Emerge

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among a host of teams looking to move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, with Everton currently leading the chase for his signature.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the best performers in the Championship so far this season, despite not having scored in his first 10 appearances, but he has produced two assists. And, according to TEAMtalk, the Londoners are among 12 sides chasing the player's signature.

Everton are understood to be frontrunners in the race for Phillips but Arsenal are also reported as being keen on signing the player and there could be quite the scar for his services come the next transfer window.

The midfielder is making a name for himself this term, having started out rather impressively under Marcelo Bielsa. And the source also reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is considering calling him up for the Three Lions' next round of fixtures.

Although Phillips has continued to wow fans with his performances in midfield, Leeds have only won once in their last six matches.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Tottenham, meanwhile, infamously failed to sign a single player during the recent summer transfer window so they could be more aggressive when the period reopens in January.

It has been a bit of a frustrating campaign for the club and their fans alike, given their slower-than-expected start to the season and the delays in the construction of their new home stadium.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It was expected that the team would have moved out of Wembley by now and taken up residence in novel facilities ahead of the turn of the year. However, they have experienced several hindrances in that regard and are yet put a solid date on their homecoming.