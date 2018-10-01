'Absolutely Class': Newcastle Fans Praise Star's Display Despite Loss to Leicester

While times may be tough up on Tyneside right now, Newcastle United fans still hold a lot of love for club captain Jamaal Lascelles.

The Toon Army Twittersphere had little to celebrate after another depressing outing at St James' Park, but highlighted the centre back's strong display in their 2-0 loss to Leicester.

For what it's worth, I thought Lascelles was absolutely class today.@Lascelles16#NUFC — Burnsie 🏴NUFC 🏳️ (@BenArfaChancer) September 29, 2018

That today was a joke! Dubravka Shelvey and Lascelles only 3 that would get a game in another premiership team. — Darren Wood (@DWO1985) September 29, 2018

With Newcastle seemingly lacking the squad depth to challenge at Premier League level, fears of relegation are mounting. Mike Ashley looks happy to idly sit back and watch his club fail, which would bring about a mass exodus at the end of this season.

One of the Magpies better players, Lascelles would most definitely garner offers from other top flight outfits. A man that has been vocal about his side's failings, the Toon Army would be gutted to see him go.

When/if we go down, Rafa will leave, we’ll still have Ashley. Well not attract any decent players, the likes of Shelvey, Gayle, Ritchie, Lascelles will all be off! We’re looking like the next Leeds/Villa #Nufc — liam patterson (@Liampatterson69) September 29, 2018

#lascelles love you always last off ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️He’s guttered 😢😢so am I — JulieNUFC⚽️⬛️⬜️⚽️ (@julie_nufc) September 29, 2018

Even though Jamie Vardy did manage to find his way onto this weekend's score sheet, most would agree that Lascelles kept the former England international in check for the most part.

With his side currently toothless up front, the defender can only do his best to lower the tally of visiting oppositions. Manager Rafa Benitez looks dejected by his team's inability to create, as an all round negative atmosphere continues to engulf the north east.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Currently sitting 18th in the Premier League table, the Magpies are in urgent need of a morale boosting victory. Travelling to a stalling Manchester United next week, they will hope a surprise result is on the cards.