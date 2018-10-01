Alisson Becker Relishing Opportunity to Place Against Former Rivals Napoli in the Champions League

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has revealed that he is looking forward to facing Napoli with his new club, when the pair go head to head in the UEFA Champions League this week.

The Serie A side host the Reds this Wednesday, in what is the second game of Group C, with the match set to be held at a ground Alisson has fond memories of. The Brazilian played for Roma before his record £67m move to Anfield and looked back on I Giallorossi's 4-2 win at Napoli in March, noting how difficult a task confronts his current team.

“They had 24 attempts on goal, 13 on target. I made 11 saves and conceded two goals,” Alisson said of the match, according to Liverpool's official website.

“It’s always tough playing away against a great club. In Napoli, we’ll definitely find really passionate fans, and a team that comes onto the pitch with a huge desire to win. The last and only time I played there, we happily got a win, but it was one of the games I had to work hardest in during the season.

“It was one of the toughest games of the season for us in Serie A, so it’s definitely going to be a tough game. They’ve had the same basis of the team for three to four years.

“I hope we have a great game and achieve the victory, but it’ll definitely be a big challenge for us.”

It certainly doesn't get easier for Alisson in goal, who has already faced some of Europe's best attackers in the form of Paris Saint-Germain on the opening night of the Champions League.

Liverpool defeated the Parisians in a five goal thriller that their 'keeper admits filled the squad with confidence and he wants the Merseysiders to continue progressing in that vain and as a unit.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“We’re confident in our potential. To beat a great team like PSG fills you with confidence, but it’ll be a different game so we have to look at it differently as well, bringing our desire onto the pitch, doing everything that we’ve been doing up until now at the start of the season,” Brazil's number one continued.

“On the pitch, we play as a team. Playing as a team not as individuals, that’s our main quality. Our strength isn’t in one player - it’s in all the players running together and being dedicated together on the pitch to always represent and lift up the name of Liverpool.”

Following their draw against Chelsea in the Premier League, Alisson will be keen to see Jürgen Klopp's team return to winning ways first against Napoli then in a highly anticipated encounter against Manchester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)