Alisson Becker Relishing Opportunity to Place Against Former Rivals Napoli in the Champions League

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has revealed that he is looking forward to facing Napoli with his new club, when the pair go head to head in the UEFA Champions League this week.

The Serie A side host the Reds this Wednesday, in what is the second game of Group C, with the match set to be held at a ground Alisson has fond memories of. The Brazilian played for Roma before his record £67m move to Anfield and looked back on I Giallorossi's 4-2 win at Napoli in March, noting how difficult a task confronts his current team.

Alisson made some top class saves today to keep us in that game 👊 #LFC pic.twitter.com/thQAHxuKc4 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) September 29, 2018

“They had 24 attempts on goal, 13 on target. I made 11 saves and conceded two goals,” Alisson said of the match, according to Liverpool's official website.

“It’s always tough playing away against a great club. In Napoli, we’ll definitely find really passionate fans, and a team that comes onto the pitch with a huge desire to win. The last and only time I played there, we happily got a win, but it was one of the games I had to work hardest in during the season.

“It was one of the toughest games of the season for us in Serie A, so it’s definitely going to be a tough game. They’ve had the same basis of the team for three to four years.

“I hope we have a great game and achieve the victory, but it’ll definitely be a big challenge for us.”

It certainly doesn't get easier for Alisson in goal, who has already faced some of Europe's best attackers in the form of Paris Saint-Germain on the opening night of the Champions League.

Liverpool defeated the Parisians in a five goal thriller that their 'keeper admits filled the squad with confidence and he wants the Merseysiders to continue progressing in that vain and as a unit.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“We’re confident in our potential. To beat a great team like PSG fills you with confidence, but it’ll be a different game so we have to look at it differently as well, bringing our desire onto the pitch, doing everything that we’ve been doing up until now at the start of the season,” Brazil's number one continued.

“On the pitch, we play as a team. Playing as a team not as individuals, that’s our main quality. Our strength isn’t in one player - it’s in all the players running together and being dedicated together on the pitch to always represent and lift up the name of Liverpool.”

Following their draw against Chelsea in the Premier League, Alisson will be keen to see Jürgen Klopp's team return to winning ways first against Napoli then in a highly anticipated encounter against Manchester City.