Antoine Griezmann & Sergio Ramos Insist They 'Respect' Each Other Despite Recent War of Words

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Antoine Griezmann has said that he respects Spain star Sergio Ramos following the weekend's goalless Madrid derby.

The pair were thought to be developing a bit of animosity after Ramos publicly questioned the Frenchman's status among the world's current greats. But they both insist they have respect for each other and seem to have buried the hatchet.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Ramos had previously talked down Griezmann's personal claim to the Ballon d'Or, hitting out after the World Cup winner spoke of his parity with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Madrid defender also urged Atletico boss Diego Simeone to teach his player "values."

Griezmann, though, has decided to play things off and has admitted that he was had this time around as he likes to have a go at other players himself.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"He's my little friend, I have a lot of respect for him," the France international declared following Saturday's 0-0 draw between Real and Atleti (via the Daily Mail). "He's an example for the kids and a great centre-back.

"For me, this is a game, I like to have fun with my team-mates and with players from other teams. Sometimes I'm poking and this time I was poked."

Ramos was happy to let it go as well and suggested that there is a mutual respect between himself and Griezmann.

"I have not spoken with Griezmann, regardless of the opinion of each other, one must always have the utmost respect for a fellow professional," he explained.

Saturday's match, meanwhile, was not without controversy. Los Rojiblancos were left feeling hard done by after being denied a penalty when Casemiro handled the ball in the Madrid box during the first half of the match and have since published a statement in which they have revealed that they will be seeking clarification over VAR

