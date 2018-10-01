Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Targeting Serie A Midfielder as Possible Replacement for Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will target Piotr Zielinski as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, whose contract with the north London club expires at the end of the season.

The Welshman is said to have failed to agree a contract extension at the London side and his current deal expires at the end of the campaign.

Reports further suggest that the Gunners would prefer to sell Ramsey in the January transfer window rather than lose him on a free next summer, and Sport Mediaset believe they could target Zielinski as a replacement.

Piotr Zielinski: No player has made more key passes from open play in a Serie A match this season than Zielinski vs Parma (6)



Zielinski first made his name at Italian outfit Empoli, who he represented on loan from Udinese between 2014 and 2016. The midfielder recorded five league goals and seven assists in two seasons with the Blues.

That prompted reported interest from Liverpool, who pursued Zielinski's signature in 2016 but were beaten by Napoli, who signed the Poland international for £14m.





Two seasons later, the midfielder has established himself as a regular at the club, having scored 11 Serie A goals, earning himself more interest from the Premier League.

Convincing Napoli to let him go may be a difficult task, though. The 24-year-old still has three years left on his contract and the Italian club could slap a hefty fee on him to decrease the likelihood of his departure.





Ramsey, meanwhile, could be set to stay in England, as Liverpool are the reported favourites to land his signature.

Jürgen Klopp is rumoured to have unsuccessfully tried to sign the Wales international last summer, but the Reds manager could be preparing a move to make Ramsey the second Arsenal midfielder to join his team in two years, following the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.