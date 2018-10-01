Arsenal Fans Take to Twitter to Urge Unai Emery to Play Alex Iwobi Instead of Wantaway Aaron Ramsey

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to call for Aaron Ramsey to be dropped and replaced by academy graduate Alex Iwobi, due to the Welshman's ongoing contract situation.

Alex Iwobi came off the bench on Saturday and made an impressive cameo appearance, thus giving Unai Emery a genuine selection headache for the Europa Cup match at FK Qarabag on Thursday night.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Ramsey’s presence in the starting XI forces Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into roles they seem to struggle in, whereas Iwobi’s versatility allows him to slot in wherever suits his team-mates, who improved immeasurably after his introduction.

Against Watford, Ramsey was almost non-existent and it looked as though his prolonged contract negotiations had taken its toll on the midfielder, who has enjoyed 10 years with the Gunners after his move from Cardiff City.

Unai Emery introduced 22-year-old Iwobi just after the hour mark and it was he who provided the cross that Craig Cathcart bundled into his own net to open the scoring.

There has never been doubts about Ramsey's talents, but he continues to look a poor fit among his teammates and particularly under Unai Emery's management due to the way the new Arsenal manager wants to his side to play.

Iwobi on the other hand, looked like a man with something to prove after coming on and was full of running and creative intent and inevitably was the player who changed the game for the Gunners.

The Gunners take a trip to Azerbaijan Thursday night to face Azerbaijani league champions FK Qarabag looking to build on their 4-2 win in the group stage last time out. 

