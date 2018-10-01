Barcelona President Breaks Silence on Rumours Linking Paul Pogba With Nou Camp Switch

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has spoken out on rumours linking Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with a move to the Nou Camp.

Pogba has fallen out with United manager Jose Mourinho and rumours abound that his most likely destination is Barcelona. Some sources claimed that a cash-plus-players bid was made for the Frenchman in the summer although others have denied this.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Bartomeu did not rule out a move for Pogba and even hinted that he may be interested, but his overall message was that the player would probably be staying at Old Trafford.

Asked about a potential January bid, Bartomeu told the Times: "I read these rumours - not just Pogba but a lot of players. Most of the teams don't want to sell their players. They want to grow.

"When you hear from agents that a certain player is on the market - and I am not saying that about this player, but generally - I will sometimes call the CEO and say 'Is it true you want to sell this player?'. Usually they say 'No way, not for sale' and that's the end of it."

There have often been rumours of a feud between Mourinho and Pogba but last week there was visual confirmation of this as the two were filmed in an apparently unfriendly exchange at United's Carrington training ground.

Pogba played poorly against West Ham on Saturday and was taken off in the 70th minute with United losing 2-0. Marcus Rashford reduced the arrears within seconds of Pogba's departure but the match finished 3-1.