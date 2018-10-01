Barcelona President Breaks Silence on Rumours Linking Paul Pogba With Nou Camp Switch

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has spoken out on rumours linking Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with a move to the Nou Camp.

Pogba has fallen out with United manager Jose Mourinho and rumours abound that his most likely destination is Barcelona. Some sources claimed that a cash-plus-players bid was made for the Frenchman in the summer although others have denied this.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Bartomeu did not rule out a move for Pogba and even hinted that he may be interested, but his overall message was that the player would probably be staying at Old Trafford.

Asked about a potential January bid, Bartomeu told the Times: "I read these rumours - not just Pogba but a lot of players. Most of the teams don't want to sell their players. They want to grow.

"When you hear from agents that a certain player is on the market - and I am not saying that about this player, but generally - I will sometimes call the CEO and say 'Is it true you want to sell this player?'. Usually they say 'No way, not for sale' and that's the end of it."

There have often been rumours of a feud between Mourinho and Pogba but last week there was visual confirmation of this as the two were filmed in an apparently unfriendly exchange at United's Carrington training ground.

Pogba played poorly against West Ham on Saturday and was taken off in the 70th minute with United losing 2-0. Marcus Rashford reduced the arrears within seconds of Pogba's departure but the match finished 3-1.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)