BBC Pundit Hails 'Cantonaesque' West Ham Star in Team of the Week Column

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has compared West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic to Manchester United and France legend Eric Cantona, claiming the Red Devils should have signed the attacking battering ram.

Arnautovic has been in terrific form this season, producing four goals and one assist - one of each coming in the spectacular win over Manchester United at the weekend, which helped maintain the Hammers' recent momentum following a win at Everton and impressive draw against Chelsea.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Crooks went as far as to compare the 29-year-old Austrian to one of greatest ever players of the Premier League era, naming Arnautovic in his team of the week for BBC Sport and saying: “There is something of Eric Cantona about Marko Arnautovic – but without the intimidating stare.”


The pundit, who did himself score two goals for United in a loan spell in 1983/84, suggested that the Red Devils should have purchased the controversial forward before West Ham snapped him up for £25m in July 2017.

“The only other difference between these two mercurial characters is that one played for Manchester United and the other should have done. In the meantime, Arnautovic ripped United’s fragile team to shreds.”

Although not all may agree with Crook's assessment of Arnautovic, his form for West Ham and return from injury has been pivotal in their resurgence.

After a poor start to the season, Manuel Pellegrini's men have climbed up to 14th in the table and will face 15th placed Brighton on Friday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)