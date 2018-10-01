BBC Pundit Hails 'Cantonaesque' West Ham Star in Team of the Week Column

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has compared West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic to Manchester United and France legend Eric Cantona, claiming the Red Devils should have signed the attacking battering ram.

Arnautovic has been in terrific form this season, producing four goals and one assist - one of each coming in the spectacular win over Manchester United at the weekend, which helped maintain the Hammers' recent momentum following a win at Everton and impressive draw against Chelsea.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Crooks went as far as to compare the 29-year-old Austrian to one of greatest ever players of the Premier League era, naming Arnautovic in his team of the week for BBC Sport and saying: “There is something of Eric Cantona about Marko Arnautovic – but without the intimidating stare.”





The pundit, who did himself score two goals for United in a loan spell in 1983/84, suggested that the Red Devils should have purchased the controversial forward before West Ham snapped him up for £25m in July 2017.

“The only other difference between these two mercurial characters is that one played for Manchester United and the other should have done. In the meantime, Arnautovic ripped United’s fragile team to shreds.”

Although not all may agree with Crook's assessment of Arnautovic, his form for West Ham and return from injury has been pivotal in their resurgence.

After a poor start to the season, Manuel Pellegrini's men have climbed up to 14th in the table and will face 15th placed Brighton on Friday night.