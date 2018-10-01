Bernd Leno Hopes to Establish Himself as Arsenal's Number One After Petr Cech Injury

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno hopes that Petr Cech's pain can be his own gain, as he aims to establish himself as Unai Emery's first choice goalkeeper in the Czech's absence.

Cech, who has started every Premier League match so far this season, limped out of Arsenal's win over Watford on Saturday with a hamstring injury and had to be replaced by Leno for the second half.

It was Leno's league debut for Arsenal and he rose to the occasion with a couple of smart saves as the Gunners survived to snatch the win thanks to two late goals.



Asked after the game if he was excited about the chance to prove his worth, Leno told Sky Sports News: "Yes, of course.

"Now Petr is injured - I don't know how long for - I have the opportunity to play more games and show the coach my quality. It is a big chance for me.

"I don't want to say it wrong that I am happy for Petr to be injured. I think always it is a bad feeling, so I feel sorry for him.

"But, now I have more opportunities to play and I will concentrate on the games."

A lot of Arsenal fans had been crying out for Leno to replace Cech in goal anyway, believing that he may be more comfortable with Emery's insistence on passing out from the back.

The former Bayer Leverkusen keeper made his Arsenal debut in the Europa League win over Vorskla two weeks ago and also started against Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

Saturday's win was Arsenal's fifth in a row in the league, putting them 5th and only four points off top spot.