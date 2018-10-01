Cardiff Boss Neil Warnock Tells Burnley's Joe Hart to 'Forget' About Possible England Recall

Neil Warnock has told Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart not to think about a possible England recall, despite the former Manchester City star enjoying a fine start to the season.

Hart was key in the Clarets' 2-1 victory against the Bluebirds on Sunday, making a number of saves as the away side was put under immense pressure but eventually came away with three points.

Speaking after the game as quoted by FourFourTwo, Cardiff boss Warnock urged Hart to concentrate on his club football after being usurped as England's goalkeeper by Jordan Pickford, while others are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Warnock said: "I thought it epitomised the whole game that Joe Hart got man of the match. Even I was clapping the save from [Josh] Murphy. It was a fabulous save.





"I think he should just let it go now, really, and concentrate on enjoying his game.

"Gareth doesn't play like Burnley do, it's a different ball game and I think Jordan Pickford is better at playing it out from the back and being a sweeper.

"Gareth doesn't play like Burnley do, it's a different ball game and I think Jordan Pickford is better at playing it out from the back and being a sweeper.

"I didn't see that very often today. I had to laugh when I heard Sean [Dyche] saying about our long-ball game – I don't think they kept it more than two seconds at the back."

The victory was a vital one for the visitors, who are hoping to use the result to spur on some momentum and compensate for lost points earlier in the season, but the success was mostly courtesy of the 31 year-old.

The final score not entirely reflective of the proceedings of the tie. Burnley spent extended periods of time under duress and Hart had to bail them out from intense pressure on multiple occasions, but Cardiff manager Warnock remains skeptical over the probability of a return to the international stage for the keeper.