Chelsea Defender David Luiz Praises 'Fantastic Person' Maurizio Sarri in Mutual Love-In

A bromance appears to be brewing between David Luiz and Maurizio Sarri, with both men lauding the other's influence on Chelsea's excellent start to the season.

Luiz has played every minute in the Premier League so far this campaign and has formed a formidable partnership with Antonio Rudiger, conceding just five goals in seven matches.

Like many of his teammates, the Brazilian has hinted that he would have left Chelsea if Antonio Conte had remained manager, but it is clear that he much prefers Sarri.

David Luiz: "Sarri tells us everyday that we have the privilege of being in the best job in the world and we must enjoy it. He wants us to have a smile on our faces and play with joy."#CFC — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 29, 2018

"Sarri is giving us a lot of happiness to play football. We are trying to enjoy," Luiz told Chelsea TV. "He gives us a lot of confidence. He shows us what he wants. He gives us the details about the game.

"He works hard in every situation. And also as a human he's a fantastic person. Every single day he says to us 'you have the best job in the world, so you have to enjoy'.

"You have to try to do this with a big smile. Many people in the world don't have this privilege."

Sarri responded in kind with praise for Luiz, and suggested that Conte's lack of faith had left the 31-year-old 'confused' last season.

"Yes, I have to say he is a lot better than a thought," Sarri said, quoted by Goal. "A lot better, both as a player and as a man.

"He was a little confused because two seasons ago he was a protagonist then he had six months without playing. I think he is very able to play my football with his characteristics. He is very able to start the actions from the defensive line. So I think he is very suitable for me."

Sarri was speaking after Saturday's game against Liverpool, which Chelsea drew 1-1 to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.