The U.S. men's national team will take on a pair of South American foes who participated in the World Cup this past summer, hosting Colombia and Peru in the next set of tests for a largely young and inexperienced side.

Interim manager Dave Sarachan has set a 24-man roster for the Americans, who split a pair of September friendlies vs. Brazil and Mexico to officially kick off the four-year road to 2022. The degree of difficulty doesn't stray too much considering Colombia was a penalty shootout vs. England away from reaching a second straight World Cup quarterfinal and Peru also showed well in Russia, despite its group-stage exit.

The two CONMEBOL sides are bringing many of their first-choice stars as they continue to build for Copa America 2019 next summer. Colombia, for instance, will feature James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao and Juan Quintero, while Peru is set to bring the likes of Raul Ruidiaz, Jefferson Farfan and Renato Tapia.

Here are the complete rosters for both nations, who will also play against other opponents on U.S. soil, with Colombia facing Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., and Peru meeting Chile at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami during the fixture window:

COLOMBIA (10/11 in Tampa, Fla.)

GOALKEEPERS: Álvaro Montero (Tolima), David Ospina (Napoli)

DEFENDERS: Felipe Aguilar (Atlético Nacional), Santiago Arias (Atlético Madrid), Cristian Borja (Toluca), Deiver Machado (Atlético Nacional) Jeison Murillo (Valencia), Óscar Murillo (Pachuca), Helibelton Palacios (Atlético Nacional), Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham)

MIDFIELDERS: Wílmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Edwin Cardona (Boca Juniors), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), Didier Moreno (Deportivo La Coruña), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), Juan Daniel Roa (Indendiente Santa Fe), James Rodríguez (Bayern Munich), Mateus Uribe (Club América), Sebastián Villa (Boca Juniors)

FORWARDS: Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras), Yimmi Chará (Atlético Mineiro), Radamel Falcao (Monaco), Cucho Hernández (Huesca)

MANAGER: Arturo Reyes (interim)

PERU (10/16 in East Hartford, Conn.)

GOALKEEPERS: Patricio Álvarez (Sporting Cristal), José Carvallo (Universidad Técnica de Cajamarca), Pedro Gallese (Veracruz)

DEFENDERS: Luis Abram (Vélez Sarsfield), Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano), Miguel Araujo (Talleres), Nilson Loyola (Melgar), Johan Madrid (Sporting Cristal), Christian Ramos (Al-Nassr), Anderson Santamaría (Puebla), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo)

MIDFIELDERS: Pedro Aquino (Club León), Cristian Benevente (Royal Charleroi), Horacio Calcaterra (Sporting Cristal), André Carillo (Al-Hilal), Christian Cueva (Krasnodar), Edison Flores (Morelia), Paolo Hurtado (Konyaspor), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Yoshimar Yotún (Orlando City)

FORWARDS: Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv Moscow), Yordy Reyna (Vancouver Whitecaps), Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders)

MANAGER: Ricardo Gareca