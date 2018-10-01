'Complete Waste of a Shirt': Liverpool Fans Urge Klopp to Sell 'Big Time Fraud' After Chelsea Match

Liverpool fans were left seething this weekend, as the performance of one of England's star players in this year's World Cup drew criticism.

Not only did Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea blot an otherwise perfect start to the Premier League, but it also highlighted a fundamental issue with Klopp's choice of midfielders, according to a number of Liverpool fans on Twitter.

Liverpool need Naby Keita badly. His direct running from midfield should cause Chelsea problems. Should replace Henderson — Juego de Posición (@FutbolBenji) September 29, 2018

Jordan Henderson, recalled to the starting line up having been named among the substitutes for Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea, started as part of Liverpool's midfield three for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Retaining the captaincy, Henderson was somewhat shocking throughout his 78 minutes. Criticised for his poor decision making and failure to play forward passes, Henderson found his name beat from pillar to pole on social media as Liverpool fans vented their anger.

Hendo suits certain games that’s it. Look at how good the balance was in the first 4 games Hendo wasn’t in the team. VVD to captain the side. Klopp must see it, Hendo isn’t in the top 5 midfielders we have. — Phil Piercy (@vanpiercy) September 30, 2018

Am not impressed with Hendo style of play..his pattern is too lateral..kieta need to play regularly 4 him to blend with d team, i think he has more creativity in the midfield..but i love the team spirit..neva loose focus..nice game & nice goal from sturidge. — Timothy (@wenga96) September 30, 2018

Henderson does have a tendency to recycle possession which, at the right time is very useful, however, for a dynamic free flowing Liverpool side it can become overkill.





Henderson had numerous opportunities to launch attacks on Saturday, yet he still turned to face his own goal, opting to utilise his defenders instead.





The England international was clearly a level below Chelsea’s midfield trio of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, and it was amazing Jurgen Klopp kept him on as long as he did.

Liverpool fans soon took to social media, with Henderson a running theme as they urged Klopp to sell the England international.

Hope we won't see Henderson starting again until we sell him out or get Chamberlain back from injury... He's just so average and klopp need to have some balls and permanent him on the bench!!! #LFC — SJohnson (@sheeun11) September 29, 2018

Henderson really starting to make wanna chuck the tv he’s so annoying PASS IT FORWARD — Naziraaaa (@NaziraaaaLfc) September 29, 2018

If ppl still think Jordan Henderson is a good footballer take yourself for a walk and give your head a wobble. The man is a big time fraud. — elpistolero (@elpistolero85) September 29, 2018

I wish Liverpool fans used this very same eye to see Henderson’s performances too...I’m baffled how ppl are able to call midfielders of other teams poor when we’ve got a donkey in ours — Rap god must have been a different decade (@Intilleque) September 30, 2018

Liverpool will never win anything with Henderson. he is a joke. cannot defend, doesn't pass forward and ALWAYS kills our attack, i'd rather have fabinho or gini, atleast they know how to play. Henderson is a fraud who shouts at teammates to make it seem like hes doing something https://t.co/7qcDi8gCXc — ... (@VigilvDijk) September 30, 2018

Henderson will hoping to redeem himself on Wednesday night, as Liverpool travel to face Napoli in the Champions League.