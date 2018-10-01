'Complete Waste of a Shirt': Liverpool Fans Urge Klopp to Sell 'Big Time Fraud' After Chelsea Match

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Liverpool fans were left seething this weekend, as the performance of one of England's star players in this year's World Cup drew criticism.

Not only did Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea blot an otherwise perfect start to the Premier League, but it also highlighted a fundamental issue with Klopp's choice of midfielders, according to a number of Liverpool fans on Twitter.

Jordan Henderson, recalled to the starting line up having been named among the substitutes for Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea, started as part of Liverpool's midfield three for the trip to Stamford Bridge. 

Retaining the captaincy, Henderson was somewhat shocking throughout his 78 minutes. Criticised for his poor decision making and failure to play forward passes, Henderson found his name beat from pillar to pole on social media as Liverpool fans vented their anger.

Henderson does have a tendency to recycle possession which, at the right time is very useful, however, for a dynamic free flowing Liverpool side it can become overkill. 


Henderson had numerous opportunities to launch attacks on Saturday, yet he still turned to face his own goal, opting to utilise his defenders instead.


The England international was clearly a level below Chelsea’s midfield trio of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, and it was amazing Jurgen Klopp kept him on as long as he did.

Liverpool fans soon took to social media, with Henderson a running theme as they urged Klopp to sell the England international.

Henderson will hoping to redeem himself on Wednesday night, as Liverpool travel to face Napoli in the Champions League.

