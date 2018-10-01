Cristiano Ronaldo Had Offers From European Heavyweights PSG & AC Milan Before Signing for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly rejected AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain to join Juventus in the summer, while and Manchester United also made enquires as to his availability, according to a report in Spain.

After Ronaldo made it apparent that he wanted to leave Real Madrid, club president Florentino Perez reportedly told the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, that an offer of €100m would be sufficient.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

El Mundo (via AS) claims that AC Milan was the first club to make a move. They offered a net fee of €150m over five years, but Ronaldo was disinclined to join a club that could not offer Champions League football.





It was then that Mendes began negotiating with Juventus. PSG were also interested in signing Ronaldo, but the sticking point in this case was that they wanted Ronaldo to wait until August 31, so that Real could not respond by signing Neymar or Kylian Mbappe.

Ronaldo was not prepared to wait, particularly as Juventus had made such an attractive offer and he was already keen to join I Bianconeri.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

He remembered that Juve wanted to sign him many years ago when he was at Sporting CP and also felt an affinity with the club due to the ovation he received after scoring an overhead kick for Real Madrid at Juventus in April.

El Mundo also mentions that Manchester United made enquiries about Ronaldo but their interest never made it any further than that.

Ronaldo got a hat-trick of assists at the weekend as Juventus came from behind to beat Napoli 3-1 and maintain their 100% start to the season.