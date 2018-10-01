Danny Rose Urges Tottenham to Repeat Real Madrid Heroics When They Face Barcelona This Week

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose has declared that his side's upcoming match against Barcelona is a must win and has urged his teammates to draw inspiration from their victory over Real Madrid last season.

The Londoners are set to host the Primera Division giants at Wembley this Wednesday and the full-back is hoping for a repeat of the heroics against their rivals Madrid last season.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Having drawn 1-1 at the Bernabeu during the Champions League's 2018/18 group stage, Mauricio Pochettino's men shocked the Spanish side with a 3-1 win at home. And, with another huge challenge coming up in the form of this week's match against Barcelona, Rose is confident in Spurs' chances of coming out on top.

"We went to the Bernabeu last season and we were unlucky not to win that game," the England international said, via ESPN. "Then when we played them [Real Madrid] at Wembley we outplayed them - and not just them, Borussia Dortmund as well. We've proved we can do it.

"[Lionel] Messi's my favourite [player] and it's an experience we've got to enjoy. The manager wouldn't want us to be going out there scared of him, and as long as we all do our job properly it's a game we feel we can go out there and win.

John Early/GettyImages

"If we do well as a team, not just as individuals, we can pen Barcelona back, not just Messi. We're not going to be going out there just thinking about Messi. They've got a world-class front three and they're all to be feared if we're not on our game.

"It's a massive game. We have to win, we're fully aware of that. We're all bitterly disappointed with how the Inter Milan game finished. There's no mistake we have to win on Wednesday.

"At the minute we're winning ugly and we're just waiting for the performance to go with the victories."