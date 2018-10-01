England 'Desperate' to Secure Services of Declan Rice & Are Confident He Will Switch Allegiances

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

West Ham United defender Declan Rice has been on the receiving end of plaudits all season.

And, with England assistant manager Steve Holland in attendance when he helped his side topple Manchester United on the weekend, Gareth Southgate is expected to be furnished with a glowing review when he meets with his No.2 on Tuesday.

According to the Daily Mail, Rice has impressed England chiefs, who remain confident the player will decide to play for the Three Lions after getting significant encouragement.

Holland and Southgate will meet this week to finalise their squad for matches against Croatia and Spain later this month and it is being reported that Rice will be a leading topic before a decision is made on the final contingent, which will be announced this Thursday.

Rice, 19, has played for the Republic of Ireland, but the West Ham defender who was born to English parents in London is still eligible to switch to England as none of his outings were for competitive matches.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The player's mature performance against United on the weekend must have left a great impression on the former Chelsea assistant coach who is understood to share Southgate's desperation over getting him to choose England.

“From the moment this story came out, it surely pointed to only one thing," a spokesperson announced this week. "And, though all the bets initially were for Ireland, as the story’s developed, so too has the expectation that Rice will opt for England.

“As a result, we’ve suspended betting on Rice’s international future, sadly, and cut the odds on him being name in the next England squad.”

