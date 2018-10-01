Gennaro Gattuso Insists Milan Need 'Time to Grow' After Thumping Sassuolo Win

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso claimed his side need time to grow following their 4-1 victory over Sassuolo on Sunday.


The Rossoneri's victory over Serie A high-flyers Sassuolo was Gattuso's first away win since April, but he still lamented their mistakes in defence after the game.

"At the moment, our defensive movements aren't as good and it’s not just about the defenders, but the protective shield and going too deep. That is our weakness," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia as reported by FourFourTwo.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"We don't press the opposition on the edge of the area, we just sit back as a shield and don't move towards them. We had four or five through balls that caused us a lot of problems, but we know that is something we have to improve. The team does many good things and this result can help us gain confidence in everything we're working on."

Gattuso then spoke about the pressure of performing week in week out for a side of the stature of Milan, and asked for time from the club's supporters.

He added: "When you wear the Milan jersey and work at a glorious club like this, which wants to get back to the top, there is pressure. People aren't so much interested in performances as results and the table, but I knew this team had promise and just needed some time to grow."

Suso marked his 100th Serie A appearance by scoring his first goals since February and Gattuso hinted the 24-year-old could take inspiration from Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne by becoming a greater threat in front of goal while also building a stronger connection with Higuain.


"In order to complete his development, Suso has to get to know Higuain better and provide the kind of service he did last week," Gattuso added.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"If he cuts inside slightly less, he can be like Lorenzo Insigne at Napoli. Suso can score goals, because he has that in his locker, but above all he can create many goals for others like Higuain."

Up next for Gattuso's side is a home tie against Olympiacos in the Europa League.

