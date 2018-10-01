Hoffenheim vs Manchester City Preview: Recent Form, Key Battles, Team News & More

Manchester City continue their Champions League campaign on Tuesday when they face Hoffenheim in Germany.

After losing their first European match of the season against Lyon, Pep Guardiola's side need a win to keep the pressure on the French side as they look to top Group F.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's clash.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Recent Form

City have bounced back from the Lyon loss in emphatic fashion, winning three games in succession, scoring ten goals and conceding none. Granted, Cardiff, Oxford and Brighton weren't expected to cause any problems, but the Citizens still dispatched each side effortlessly.

Hoffenheim are already facing a tough ask to qualify for next season's Champions League, currently sitting 11th in the Bundesliga having won two of their six league games. They lost their most recent game 2-1 to RB Leipzig.

Key Battles





Pavel Kaderabek vs. Leroy Sane

Hoffenheim are expected to play with wing backs on Tuesday, which could benefit speed merchant Leroy Sane.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Should the German side's wide men push too far forward in possession, City's forwards will be allowed space to counter should they turn over possession, and that's when they're particularly dangerous.

Sane is brilliant when running into space and Pavel Kaderabek will need to be cautious of how far forward he ventures.

Adam Szalai vs. John Stones

Szalai is a big guy. Standing at six foot four inches, he's going to be a handful for City's centre backs and is also in great form, having scored three league goals in six games.

Cathrin Mueller/GettyImages

The challenge he will pose John Stones, who could be drafted into City's lineup after missing the Brighton win, will be one of the more interesting battles of the game.

Stones reads the game well but isn't as strong in physical battles with opposition strikers, so how he deals with the threat of Szalai will be fascinating.

Team News

Julian Nagelsmann has plenty of injury concerns in defence, with Kevin Vogt, Ermin Bicakcic and Havard Nordtveit all doubts and Kasim Adams ruled out.

Benjamin Mendy is unlikely to feature so Oleksandr Zinchenko should fill in at left back, while Gabriel Jesus could start up front if Sergio Aguero isn't fit enough to play from the off.

Possible Starting Lineups





Hoffenheim (5-3-2): Baumann; Kaderabek, Akpoguma, Vogt, Posch, Schulz; Bittencourt, Grillitsch, Kramaric; Szalai, Joelinton.





Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; David Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sane.

Prediction

With Hoffenheim making an indifferent start to the season, this is a match City really should be looking to win comfortably.

It won't be easy, but after winning three games on the bounce following the Lyon loss, there's really no reason for the Citizens to slip up again.

Score Prediction: Hoffenheim 0-3 Manchester City