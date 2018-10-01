'Honestly Horrendous': Luke Shaw Blasts Man Utd Teammates & Apologises to Fans After West Ham Defeat

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has apologised to the club's supporters for the team's abject performance in the 3-1 defeat to West Ham.

Shaw was part of a United team who look lost playing for under-pressure manager Jose Mourinho, but has moved to defend the Portuguese and insisted the players did not put in enough effort to earn anything from the game.

Mourinho's public spats with the likes of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have dominated the headlines over the last few months and have affected the team's performances on the pitch, but Shaw told Sky Sports that he feels there's no excuses for the players not putting the effort in to try and win matches.

It is not the time for posts. https://t.co/xTsWrya6SY — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) October 1, 2018

He said: "We have to look at ourselves as players. We’re the ones who go on the pitch. The manager isn’t on the pitch is he?

"If you want the truth I think it was honestly horrendous. We didn’t look like a team that was going to beat West Ham. I think individually and as a team we were awful.

"That’s not good enough. It’s hard to take and we’re sorry to the fans for what they saw.”

Shaw went on to share what Mourinho told his players at half time, adding: "Obviously at half time there were a few words and I think it was needed.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"It was wake up and words that he’s said before: we need to be moving, we need to concentrate more, we need to want the ball, we need to be playing. That didn’t happen. It’s disappointing and a very, very bad day for us.





"From the first minute you could see we weren’t winning the second balls and our duels. It’s hard to take. It just wasn’t good enough from us.

"That shouldn’t be happening. Games like this we should be dominating, creating chances, showing people why we deserve to play for Man Utd and that didn’t happen. It was very poor from us. Very, very poor.

"You look at our team [against West Ham] and we had a very strong team. No excuses. As players we weren’t good enough.”

United face a crunch Champions League clash against Valencia on Tuesday night, knowing that anything less than a win will make things difficult in a group which also contains Juventus.