'I Wanted to Protect Him': Claude Puel Reveals Jamie Vardy Substitution Was Precautionary Measure

October 01, 2018

Leicester manager Claude Puel has allayed fears about Jamie Vardy's fitness after the striker limped off in the 74th minute of the Foxes' win at Newcastle on Saturday.

Vardy bore the brunt of a hard challenge from a Newcastle player and received lengthy treatment before Marc Albrighton replaced him just after Harry Maguire had doubled Leicester's lead.

Vardy had scored a first half penalty to put his team ahead and there was understandable concern among the Leicester supporters about the severity of the injury, but Puel clarified that the substitution was precautionary only.

"It is not an injury," the Frenchman said, quoted by the Leicester Mercury. "It is a knock but not serious.

"I wanted to protect him because he played in midweek and also to add more solidity to protect the clean sheet because this clean sheet away is important for all the squad."

Puel got the clean sheet he wanted - Leicester's second of the season - as they held out for a 2-0 win that leaves them 7th in the Premier League table.

Vardy's start to the season has been disrupted by a three-match suspension but his goal on Saturday means that he has scored in consecutive matches for the first time in 2018/19.

He will be hoping that his knock doesn't prevent him from making it three in a row when Leicester host Everton next weekend.

