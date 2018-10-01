Jamie Carragher Reveals Which Liverpool Youth Star Steven Gerrard Backs for First-Team Breakthrough

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Jamie Carragher has revealed that former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard is backing academy product Curtis Jones for first-team football at Anfield. 

17-year-old Jones was an unused substitute for Jurgen Klopp's side during their 1-2 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. 

Senior trio Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino were brought off the substitutes bench by Klopp as the Reds were knocked out by Eden Hazard's sublime solo goal. 

However, Jones is tipped for big things at Liverpool and the Toxteth-born central midfielder is expected to feature for the senior team sooner rather than later, after impressing at youth level.

Gerrard managed the Liverpool academy prior to taking overs as Rangers manager and Carragher gave an insight into the qualities Jones possesses, via his former teammates observations.

"He's an attacking midfield player who, as soon as Steven Gerrard went down to the academy to manage, he was speaking to me about this player saying he has got a chance for the first-team," Carragher told Sky Sports' coverage of Liverpool v Chelsea, as quoted by HITC

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"What he meant by that is that he has a chance of dipping his toe in and it’s up to him, some people take to it, some people don’t. He’ll get opportunities under Jurgen Klopp as he is still very young. He’s got what I would call football arrogance when you see him play he’s got something about him, he stands out."


During his time at Anfield, Klopp has been known to give academy players a chance of first-team football with Trent-Alexander Arnold being the standout example. 


Carragher believes that Jones can be the next player off the production line because of the 'arrogance' of the teenage midfielder. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Carragher added: "You watch him at the level he has played at, will he take that to the first-team? Who knows but certainly in pre-season he really impressed. 

"I think Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool supporters know he has that football arrogance. It’s whether some can take to senior football but certainly going off pre-season, Curtis takes to it like a duck to water."

