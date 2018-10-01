Jose Mourinho Claims Some Man Utd Players 'Care More Than Others' Amid Paul Pogba Rift

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has declared that some of his players aren't as concerned as others following the Red Devils' disastrous 3-1 defeat to West Ham at the weekend.

United have endured one of the worst starts to a league campaign in the club's history, and their situation hasn't been helped by the discord between the coach and some of his senior players, particularly Paul Pogba.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

And, speaking to reporters ahead of United's Champions League group stage match against Valencia, the Portuguese national appeared to be critical of some of his squad members as he claimed that they don't care as much as others do.

"I think some care more than others," he told reporters (via the Mail).

"After 20 years of football, I am still the kid that I was 20 years ago and I am still naïve, but I still don't believe that a player is not honest.

"There were big players in the past and I ask these people with great reputations if at any time in their careers they went to a game not to give the maximum, not to help the club, not to make the fans happy and not to try his best.

"If somebody tells them 'I was a football player and I didn't give my best' then I change my opinion. Until somebody who was a big professional player says he was a dishonest player, I will always believe the players. They do it, they don't do it that's a different story, but I repeat I am naive or I still believe the player is an honest man.

Mourinho assured the media that everything was okay within the squad for the time being and that training went on normally ahead of the clash with Valencia. But he would also suggest that some of his players don't feel as much pain as others after losing matches.

"Every player is different, no player is the same," he continued. "I see different reactions. But what you see is not really inside. I see upset people and some people that don't look like they lost a game. But in the little two sessions of training we had everything is normal with a desire to work and play."