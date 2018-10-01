Journalist Reveals What Frustrated Matt Ritchie Said to Benitez After Being Substituted

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie was left questioning Rafa Benitez's decision to substitute him during the Magpies' defeat to Leicester, as goals from Jamie Vardy from the penalty spot and Harry Maguire proved the difference.

With Newcastle trailing 1-0 with 25 minutes remaining, Benitez decided to swap Ritchie, who had been a rare creative spark in the side, for Jacob Murphy, sparking confusion and dismay among many of a Newcastle persuasion and triggering a chorus of boos around the stadium.

And according to journalist David Coverdale, Ritchie was among those confused by the call, observing on Twitter that the Scotland international appeared to ask the manager "what for?" as he left the pitch. 

When asked about the decision, the Newcastle manager had nothing to say about Ritchie's reaction, but insists the Newcastle fans who reacted angrily to the change are entitled to differing views from his own. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He told the Shields Gazette: "They want to win. We want to win. We can have different opinions on what we do in the moment."


Ritchie has a reported history of opposing the tactical decisions of Benitez, after he reportedly came to blows with captain Jamaal Lascelles over his disagreement with Benitez's tactics at the end of last month.


Newcastle fans have had a tough time of it lately, with the defeat to Leicester signifying their worst ever start to a Premier League season after collecting just two points from the opening seven games.

Their frustrations are largely directed at owner Mike Ashley, as he appeared to laugh in the face of seething fan protests against his ownership when he attended the defeat against Leicester at the weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)