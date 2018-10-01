Jurgen Klopp Admits Mohamed Salah Is Unhappy With Current Form But Backs Forward to Bounce Back

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah's current lack of form, but has backed his star man to return to his best.


The Red's boss admitted that Salah - who has three goals to his name this season - is unhappy with his own performances after being visibly frustrated by his form in front of goal following his side's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Salah was replaced in the 66th minute of the game by Xherdan Shaqiri, who looked impressive after entering the fold. 

When asked by reporters if last season's PFA Player of the Year was happy with his performances this year, Klopp responded (via Goal): “Of course not. How could he be? It's a normal situation.

“But now that's what you have a manager for. We will talk about it." 

After a relatively slow start to the season, many fans are questioning whether he will be able to replicate the numbers he achieved in his record-breaking debut season with the club.

Klopp played down the reaction in the media to Salah's form by telling reporters: “It's easy for me because I don't read what you write, maybe the boys do a bit more but that doesn't make too much sense at the moment because you will all dissect [the issue] – a big nice cut and you will find pretty much nothing.

“That's how it is, no problem whatsoever. It's all fine. As long as he is working like he works and gets into the situations that he gets in, I'm completely fine and everything will be okay.”

MB Media/GettyImages

The Reds snatched a dramatic point against Maurizio Sarri’s side, having lost to them on in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Klopp takes his side to Italy to take on Napoli before facing their most difficult test yet next weekend against the all-conquering Manchester City. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)