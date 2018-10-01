Jurgen Klopp Admits Mohamed Salah Is Unhappy With Current Form But Backs Forward to Bounce Back

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah's current lack of form, but has backed his star man to return to his best.





The Red's boss admitted that Salah - who has three goals to his name this season - is unhappy with his own performances after being visibly frustrated by his form in front of goal following his side's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Salah was replaced in the 66th minute of the game by Xherdan Shaqiri, who looked impressive after entering the fold.

When asked by reporters if last season's PFA Player of the Year was happy with his performances this year, Klopp responded (via Goal): “Of course not. How could he be? It's a normal situation.

“But now that's what you have a manager for. We will talk about it."

Mohamed Salah's statistics this season don't differ too much to his numbers at the start of the 2017-18 campaign...#MOTD #LFC pic.twitter.com/ReqIJ3MQBC — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 29, 2018

After a relatively slow start to the season, many fans are questioning whether he will be able to replicate the numbers he achieved in his record-breaking debut season with the club.

Klopp played down the reaction in the media to Salah's form by telling reporters: “It's easy for me because I don't read what you write, maybe the boys do a bit more but that doesn't make too much sense at the moment because you will all dissect [the issue] – a big nice cut and you will find pretty much nothing.

“That's how it is, no problem whatsoever. It's all fine. As long as he is working like he works and gets into the situations that he gets in, I'm completely fine and everything will be okay.”

The Reds snatched a dramatic point against Maurizio Sarri’s side, having lost to them on in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Klopp takes his side to Italy to take on Napoli before facing their most difficult test yet next weekend against the all-conquering Manchester City.