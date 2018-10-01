Juventus vs Young Boys Preview: Recent Form, Key Battles, Team News and More

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Juventus go into Tuesday's Champions League group stage match against Young Boys looking for a ninth consecutive win in all competitions this season, having come from 1-0 down to blow away title rivals Napoli on Saturday evening. 

Their Swiss opponents have nine wins from nine games in the Super League, but fell 3-0 at home to Manchester United a fortnight ago to leave them staring down the barrel of an early exit from Europe's top competition. 

While their two matches against Valencia will be the most important when it comes to securing third place in the group and a Europa League round of 32 spot, a point at the Allianz Stadium could be crucial. 

Unlikely, but crucial. 

Key Battles

Federico Bernardeschi vs. Everyone

There aren't many players in Europe who have started the season better than Bernardeschi and, with Ronaldo suspended, he's going to be the focal point of Juve's attack. 

Who'll be charged with stopping him? Well, the entire Young Boys defence - stopping Bernardeschi isn't a one-man job, and it won't be treated as such. Two clean sheets in 11 games in all competitions don't inspire too much confidence though, and...yeah, it's going to be tricky. 

It's hard to talk about Juve this week without mentioning that Ronaldo thing though, and - well. You know the thing. You know the story. The question (from, and it's a pretty awful line, 'a purely footballing point of view'), is whether it affects the rest of the team on the pitch. We'll have to wait and see. 

Juventus vs. Complacency

Once we've rolled out all of the standard cliches (no easy games at this level, domestic momentum, banana skin), the only conclusion left to be drawn is...Juventus will have to do something really daft not to have six points at the end of Tuesday night. 

Claudio Villa./GettyImages

Of course, teams can do daft things. Teams with Douglas Costa around them - even if he's out injured at the moment - doubly so. They'll have to be disciplined in both the positional sense and the sense of not doing anything outrageously stupid like elbowing, spitting on and teabagging an opponent for no apparent reason. 

They'll probably be alright though. It's Juve, innit. 

Team News


As mentioned above, there's no Ronaldo (suspended for a friendly hair-ruffle against Valencia) or Costa (injured his left ankle and right thigh, somehow) for Juventus - with Sami Khedira also set to miss out with injury. 

Mattia De Sciglio is unlikely to be risked for a game Juventus should win comfortably, but Paulo Dybala should come in for his first Champions League action of the season in place of the suspended Ronaldo. 

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Injured quartet Pedro Teixeira, Jordan Lotomba, Gregory Wüthrich and Djibril Sow are all doubts for Young Boys, which would matter more if they were playing a team they might beat, rather than Juventus. But they're playing Juventus. So. 

Possible Starting Lineups

Juventus (4-3-3): Perin; Cancelo, Benatia, Chiellini, Sandro; Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernadeschi, Mandzukic, Dybala. 


Young Boys (4-4-2): Ballmoos; Mbabu, Bergen, Camara, Benito; Fassnacht, Sanogo, Aebischer, Sulejmani; Hourau, Assale.

Prediction

Was this pretty clear already? Juventus are going to win this match, and win it comfortably. There's not enough in off-field disruptions to stop this season's leading contenders to win the Champions League from waltzing to victory in their home opener. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

If you're feeling more adventurous, most bookies have the line at Juventus -2.5 goals - and they ought to cover that spread fairly comfortably too. 

Score Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Young Boys

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)