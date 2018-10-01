Juventus vs Young Boys Preview: Recent Form, Key Battles, Team News and More

Juventus go into Tuesday's Champions League group stage match against Young Boys looking for a ninth consecutive win in all competitions this season, having come from 1-0 down to blow away title rivals Napoli on Saturday evening.

Their Swiss opponents have nine wins from nine games in the Super League, but fell 3-0 at home to Manchester United a fortnight ago to leave them staring down the barrel of an early exit from Europe's top competition.

Juventus's record in all competitions since the start of 2018/19:



💥W W W W W W W W💥



While their two matches against Valencia will be the most important when it comes to securing third place in the group and a Europa League round of 32 spot, a point at the Allianz Stadium could be crucial.

Unlikely, but crucial.

Key Battles

Federico Bernardeschi vs. Everyone

There aren't many players in Europe who have started the season better than Bernardeschi and, with Ronaldo suspended, he's going to be the focal point of Juve's attack.

Throwback.



Who'll be charged with stopping him? Well, the entire Young Boys defence - stopping Bernardeschi isn't a one-man job, and it won't be treated as such. Two clean sheets in 11 games in all competitions don't inspire too much confidence though, and...yeah, it's going to be tricky.

It's hard to talk about Juve this week without mentioning that Ronaldo thing though, and - well. You know the thing. You know the story. The question (from, and it's a pretty awful line, 'a purely footballing point of view'), is whether it affects the rest of the team on the pitch. We'll have to wait and see.

Juventus vs. Complacency

Once we've rolled out all of the standard cliches (no easy games at this level, domestic momentum, banana skin), the only conclusion left to be drawn is...Juventus will have to do something really daft not to have six points at the end of Tuesday night.

Of course, teams can do daft things. Teams with Douglas Costa around them - even if he's out injured at the moment - doubly so. They'll have to be disciplined in both the positional sense and the sense of not doing anything outrageously stupid like elbowing, spitting on and teabagging an opponent for no apparent reason.

They'll probably be alright though. It's Juve, innit.

Team News





As mentioned above, there's no Ronaldo (suspended for a friendly hair-ruffle against Valencia) or Costa (injured his left ankle and right thigh, somehow) for Juventus - with Sami Khedira also set to miss out with injury.

Mattia De Sciglio is unlikely to be risked for a game Juventus should win comfortably, but Paulo Dybala should come in for his first Champions League action of the season in place of the suspended Ronaldo.

Injured quartet Pedro Teixeira, Jordan Lotomba, Gregory Wüthrich and Djibril Sow are all doubts for Young Boys, which would matter more if they were playing a team they might beat, rather than Juventus. But they're playing Juventus. So.

Possible Starting Lineups

Juventus (4-3-3): Perin; Cancelo, Benatia, Chiellini, Sandro; Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernadeschi, Mandzukic, Dybala.





Young Boys (4-4-2): Ballmoos; Mbabu, Bergen, Camara, Benito; Fassnacht, Sanogo, Aebischer, Sulejmani; Hourau, Assale.

Prediction

Was this pretty clear already? Juventus are going to win this match, and win it comfortably. There's not enough in off-field disruptions to stop this season's leading contenders to win the Champions League from waltzing to victory in their home opener.

If you're feeling more adventurous, most bookies have the line at Juventus -2.5 goals - and they ought to cover that spread fairly comfortably too.

Score Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Young Boys