Kylian Mbappe Headlines 2018 Golden Boy Nominees as 40-Man Shortlist Is Revealed

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain star and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe is on course to win his second successive Golden Boy award after claiming the accolade in 2017.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport, who have been handing the award out since 2003, have shortlisted the French starlet as well as 39 other players below the age of 21.

Among the 40 players are four stars from the Premier League, including Manchester City's Phil Foden and Manchester United's Digo Dalot.

Stars such as Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling have all won the prestigious award. However, Mbappe will be the very first player to win it twice if he's chosen again this year.

Below are all of the 40 young stars shortlisted by the Italian publication:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Kelvin Amian (Toulouse)


Houssem Aouar (Lyon)


Musa Barrow (Atalanta)

Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)


Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg)

Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan)

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb)

Tom Davies (Everton)

Matthijs De Ligt (Ajax)

Moussa Diaby (PSG)

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege)

Ritsu Doan (Groningen)

Eder Militao (Porto)

Odsonne Edouard (Celtic)

Evander (Midtjylland)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund)

Amadou Haidara (Red Bull Salzburg)

Joao Felix (Benfica)

Jota (Benfica)

Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP)

Dejan Joveljic (Red Star Belgrade)

Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)

RB Leipzig v Olympique Marseille - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Leg One

Moise Kean (Juventus)

Jules Keita (Dijon)

Justin Kluivert (Roma)

Alban Lafont (Fiorentina)

Manu Garcia (Toulouse)


Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Pietro Pellegri (Monaco)

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Marcelo Saracchi (RB Leipzig)

Ismaila Sarr (Rennes)

Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Soccrates Images/GettyImages


Moussa Wague (Barcelona)

Timothy Weah (PSG)

Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma)

Mbappe is the clear favourite to take home the 2018 Golden Boy award after scoring 21 goals for PSG last season and going on to win the World Cup with France. The 19-year-old was also named FIFA's Best Young Player last week but does have formidable competition, with players such as Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic and Roma's Justin Kluivert all being nominated.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Foden's City teammate Brahim Diaz, Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon and Spurs defender Juan Foythe were all named in a previous shortlist but will all miss out this year now that it's been cut down to 40.

