Man City Prepared to Delay Offering New £25,000-a-Week Deal to Homegrown Wonderkid Phil Foden

Manchester City are prepared to hold off on a new contract for homegrown starlet Phil Foden in order to ensure the 18-year-old 'keeps his feet on the ground'.

The Daily Star report that Foden's family are in agreement with the club's strategy, while director of football Txiki Begiristain is eventually willing to sanction a £25,000-a-week deal for the midfielder. However, there is no indication from the report when that will be, or how Foden can prove his maturity.

The Stockport-born starlet has played just 31 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, but impressed both in the Community Shield, where he bagged an assist in the win over Chelsea, and in the Carabao Cup win over Oxford United, in which he scored his first senior goal for City.

Foden, who currently earns a reported £5,000-a-week, is rated as one of England's top midfield prospects, having won the Golden Ball at the FIFA U-17 World Cup and the BBC's Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2017.

There have been calls to fast track him into Gareth Southgate's England senior team, while his Carabao Cup performance against Oxford even drew comparisons with Andres Iniesta.

While one of Foden's youth team contemporaries, Jadon Sancho, chose to leave Man City in search of regular game-time opportunities, Foden looks likely to stay put, with his introduction to the first team and new contract carefully managed by Pep Guardiola and the Citizens' hierarchy.

On his teenage star's development, Guardiola said: "My dream is for him to stay ten years and, if Phil stays for ten years, he can play regularly and after I don't know what is going to happen with him.

"Phil arrived last season and showed he was special and that is why we didn't buy any attacking midfielders in that position.

"He is guy who is so physical and strong. He grew up a lot the last year, he still needs to grow but I think after more than one year with us, the rhythm and pace we play with, he has got it and that is why he is ready to play with us home and away."