Man Utd to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of European Cup Win With Partner's Oldest Ever Whiskey

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Manchester United fans...remember the good old days? Remember when Europe was Red, not Ronaldo-coloured? When Cardiff was an abstract concept, not a genuine threat on the football pitch?

As United gear up for their first home Champions League game of the current campaign, the club's 'official spirits partner' Chivas, the original luxury blended Scotch whisky, has revealed their oldest and rarest ever blend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club's famous European Cup victory at Wembley in 1968. 

Image by Chris Deeley

Only four bottles of the 'The Icon 50th Anniversary Limited Edition' have been created, to represent each of the goals scored by Manchester United on the memorable night at Wembley - which saw Bobby Charlton's opener cancelled out by Jaime Graça before Charlton, George Best and Brian Kidd all scored within the first 10 minutes of extra time to seal a famous win. 

Chivas will be gifting the first bottle of the whisky to a fan who has passionately supported the club through every high and low - with supporters urged to keep an eye on Manchester United social platforms for further details on how to enter. 

The second bottle in the limited edition release will be the only bottle in the world available to the public to buy, going on sale with world-renowned auction house Sotheby’s in an online-only auction from 23rd to 30th November. 

All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Manchester United Foundation, with details of how to take part in the auction, and have the chance to get your hands on the only bottle of this celebratory whisky available to buy, on the Chivas website.

The third Limited Edition bottle will take pride of place in the Manchester United Museum, before being offered for private sale at an end of season event, with proceeds again being donated to the Manchester United Foundation, while the final bottle will be placed on display at Strathisla distillery - the home of Chivas in Speyside, Scotland.

