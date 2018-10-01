Man Utd Linked to Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici Amid Conflicting Reports From Italy

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Manchester United are reported as having come to an agreement with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici as they look to bring someone in to take up the role at Old Trafford.

The Italian chief, who joined Juve along with CEO Beppe Marotta, has been linked with a move away from the club, given that the latter will soon be leaving. And, according to reports in Italy, he could follow him out after not being named as a member of the new board on Monday.

It is also thought that Paratici could take over from Marotta as the club's CEO after helping oversee a remarkable era of success in Turin, as well as an impressive transfer regime. Yet Corriere della Sera are claiming that the director will join the Red Devils at the end of this season.

Bianconeri president Andrea Agnelli, though, has refuted the claims.

“As is clear to everyone, there’s a Board of Directors which manages the club through a series of mandates,” he said at a Lega Calcio meeting (H/T Football Italia)

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

“They will be assigned after the AGM on October 25. The management model of Juventus since my arrival will stay the same and is based on three pillars: sport, revenues and services.

“Juventus will carry on working like this. The leadership within Juventus will change. Giorgio Ricci will take care of revenues, Fabio Paratici will be responsible for the sporting area and Marco Re for services.

“Marotta and [Aldo] Mazzia did great jobs. They’ve raised young and great leaders, who are now faced by great challenges like those in 2011, although these ones are even bigger because we now work on a global level."

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

Paratici, meanwhile, has said that he has never thought about leaving Juve, a club he refers to as his family.

"I never thought about leaving the club. I am in love with Juventus," he declared.

“Most of the players who leave always maintain a respect for Juventus. You hear ‘I have great memories there’ or ‘I would like to come back’. At Juventus it’s like a family, an atmosphere that was passed down over the years from owners, to directors to players.”

