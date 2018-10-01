Neil Warnock Claims Cardiff Were Denied a Clear Penalty During Defeat to Burnley

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has claimed that his side deserved to be awarded a penalty during their 2-1 defeat against Burnley on Sunday.

The Bluebirds were undone by second half goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Sam Vokes, leaving them without a win from the first seven matches. It was a frustrating afternoon for the home side, who dominated for large portions of the game but couldn't translate that dominance into three points.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Cardiff were denied a golden opportunity to take the lead before half time but they saw their appeals for a penalty waved away after the ball hit Burnley defender Matt Lowton's arm from Callum Paterson's overhead kick.

"His hand is up there and it's unnatural, it's a penalty, but we don't get them as a smaller club." Warnock told Sky Sports. "I don't know why because I thought it was a certain penalty and that would have changed the game.


"The fourth official said his hands were in a difficult place to see. But sometimes it depends what referee you get."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The defeat was especially tough to swallow for Warnock who declared that his side have to be more clinical in the final third if they are to start picking up some wins.


"I thought we were the best side all the way through," said Warnock. "We had to work really hard to lose it. Obviously the two goals were the difference but I thought we were super in everything we did apart from the two goals, they were quite simple and we should do better.

"On another day we would have won quite easily but it wasn't to be. We should have taken advantage of the opportunities we had. We just have to get the rub of green and I don't think we did today."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)