Neil Warnock Claims Cardiff Were Denied a Clear Penalty During Defeat to Burnley

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has claimed that his side deserved to be awarded a penalty during their 2-1 defeat against Burnley on Sunday.

The Bluebirds were undone by second half goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Sam Vokes, leaving them without a win from the first seven matches. It was a frustrating afternoon for the home side, who dominated for large portions of the game but couldn't translate that dominance into three points.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Cardiff were denied a golden opportunity to take the lead before half time but they saw their appeals for a penalty waved away after the ball hit Burnley defender Matt Lowton's arm from Callum Paterson's overhead kick.

"His hand is up there and it's unnatural, it's a penalty, but we don't get them as a smaller club." Warnock told Sky Sports. "I don't know why because I thought it was a certain penalty and that would have changed the game.





"The fourth official said his hands were in a difficult place to see. But sometimes it depends what referee you get."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The defeat was especially tough to swallow for Warnock who declared that his side have to be more clinical in the final third if they are to start picking up some wins.





"I thought we were the best side all the way through," said Warnock. "We had to work really hard to lose it. Obviously the two goals were the difference but I thought we were super in everything we did apart from the two goals, they were quite simple and we should do better.

"On another day we would have won quite easily but it wasn't to be. We should have taken advantage of the opportunities we had. We just have to get the rub of green and I don't think we did today."