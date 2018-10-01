Newcastle United Outcast Handed St James' Park Lifeline After Being Given Shirt Number

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Achraf Lazaar has been handed a lifeline to revive his Newcastle career under manager Rafa Benitez, as the Spanish boss is growing desperate for a recognised left back amid a myriad of injury concerns.

The 26-year-old is yet to make his Premier League bow, but it appears he could be handed one last chance to ignite his Newcastle career as the Magpies’ fragilities in the left-back position continue with Paul Dummett sustaining a hamstring injury.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Following a dreadful loan spell at Benevento in Serie A last season, where Lazaar started just six games, his side were relegated and the Morocco international was widely expected to leave St. James’ Park on a permanent basis this summer.

But according to reports in The Chronicle, the 26-year-old, who moved to Tyneside for £2.3m in 2016, was forced to stay at St. James' after Genoa reportedly failed with an 11th-hour bid for the defender in August.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The former Palermo player is set to make his return for Newcastle in the Under-23 clash against Fulham on Monday night, and has even been recognised with a shirt number - although 57 is hardly a number worn by a first team regular.

Should Lazaar impress for the Under-23's he could find himself finally in contention for a Premier League appearance but failure to catch the eye of boss Rafa Benitez, will surely consign him to the St. James' Park exit door after a torrid time on Tyneside.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)