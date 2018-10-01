Newcastle United Outcast Handed St James' Park Lifeline After Being Given Shirt Number

Achraf Lazaar has been handed a lifeline to revive his Newcastle career under manager Rafa Benitez, as the Spanish boss is growing desperate for a recognised left back amid a myriad of injury concerns.

The 26-year-old is yet to make his Premier League bow, but it appears he could be handed one last chance to ignite his Newcastle career as the Magpies’ fragilities in the left-back position continue with Paul Dummett sustaining a hamstring injury.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Following a dreadful loan spell at Benevento in Serie A last season, where Lazaar started just six games, his side were relegated and the Morocco international was widely expected to leave St. James’ Park on a permanent basis this summer.

But according to reports in The Chronicle, the 26-year-old, who moved to Tyneside for £2.3m in 2016, was forced to stay at St. James' after Genoa reportedly failed with an 11th-hour bid for the defender in August.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The former Palermo player is set to make his return for Newcastle in the Under-23 clash against Fulham on Monday night, and has even been recognised with a shirt number - although 57 is hardly a number worn by a first team regular.

Should Lazaar impress for the Under-23's he could find himself finally in contention for a Premier League appearance but failure to catch the eye of boss Rafa Benitez, will surely consign him to the St. James' Park exit door after a torrid time on Tyneside.