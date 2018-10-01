Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has responded to the rumors surrounding the Etihad side's plotting an ambitious move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

On Sunday, The Sun reported that the Premier League winners are looking to table a bid of over £200m for the World Cup winner, whom they plan to pay £20m-a-year. There were also claims Raheem Sterling could be offloaded in order to facilitate the move.

But, speaking in his press conference ahead with City's Champions League clash with Hoffenheim on Tuesday, the manager was quite dismissive of the suggestion and insisted that his club would not be willing to pay the money Mbappe is worth, while they aren't keen on parting ways with Sterling.

"That is not going to happen," he told reporters. 'Sometimes I don't understand where the news comes from. Manchester City aren't going to spend the money that Mbappe deserves, or that PSG deserves. PSG are not going to sell this kind of player to any other club in the world in the next years, I guess.

"That is not going to happen, Mbappe is not going to come here, we are not going to swap Raheem or another top player that we have."

The Spaniard also expressed a view that such news is disrespectful and urged the tabloids to show more respect for players and their clubs.

"I don't understand where sometimes the news comes from, I don't understand it," he continued.

"People should be more respectful of PSG, respectful of Manchester City, for the players from PSG, for the players from Man City, they should have more respect.

"Of course I am the second person to know exactly which players are targets, which players I want to sell or something like that. But it is what it is."