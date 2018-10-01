Rafael Benitez's Attempts to Sign World Cup Star Were Reportedly Rebuffed by Newcastle Scouts

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Rafael Benitez was turned down by club scouts when he tried to sign Harry Maguire for Newcastle United last year, according to The Daily Mail.

Maguire, who played for Hull City in their Premier League relegation campaign of 2016/17, was available for transfer and with Benitez's Newcastle returning to the top flight, the Spanish boss had his eye on the defender.

The Tyneside club, however, deemed Maguire not good enough to play for their side and he would eventually be snapped up by Leicester City for a fee that rose up to £17m.

The following season proved why Newcastle was wrong in their assessment of Maguire. The centre-back went on to put in some impressive performances for Leicester, eventually earning himself a place in England's World Cup squad.

In Russia, Maguire added to his two goals for the Foxes by scoring one more for England, adding to it strong performances as part of a backline that defended The Three Lions' place in the tournament until the semi-final.

Maguire scored the Foxes' second goal on Saturday, as they won 2-0 at St. James' Park, further highlighting the error by Newcastle's recruitment team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)