Rafael Benitez's Attempts to Sign World Cup Star Were Reportedly Rebuffed by Newcastle Scouts

Rafael Benitez was turned down by club scouts when he tried to sign Harry Maguire for Newcastle United last year, according to The Daily Mail.

Maguire, who played for Hull City in their Premier League relegation campaign of 2016/17, was available for transfer and with Benitez's Newcastle returning to the top flight, the Spanish boss had his eye on the defender.

The Tyneside club, however, deemed Maguire not good enough to play for their side and he would eventually be snapped up by Leicester City for a fee that rose up to £17m.

Harry Maguire leaps to meet James Maddison's corner with his head and double Leicester's lead

The following season proved why Newcastle was wrong in their assessment of Maguire. The centre-back went on to put in some impressive performances for Leicester, eventually earning himself a place in England's World Cup squad.

In Russia, Maguire added to his two goals for the Foxes by scoring one more for England, adding to it strong performances as part of a backline that defended The Three Lions' place in the tournament until the semi-final.

Maguire scored the Foxes' second goal on Saturday, as they won 2-0 at St. James' Park, further highlighting the error by Newcastle's recruitment team.