Report Claims Gareth Bale Not Suffering From New Muscle Injury Amid Fears He Could Miss Wales Match

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale did not suffer a new muscle injury during his side's outing against Atletico Madrid in the derby on Saturday and could return to the lineup for the upcoming trip to Alaves.

The Wales international started for Real this weekend but was taken off at halftime, with Dani Ceballos coming on to replace him.

A few injury updates for #UCLfantasy ahead of MD2:



Gareth Bale - muscle injury, will miss the CSKA game.

Isco - appendicitis, out for a month

Vincent Aboubakar - serious knee injury, could miss most of the season.

Christian Eriksen - abdominal injury, will miss Barcelona game — #FPL Centre (@FPLcentre) October 1, 2018

Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui revealed that the player was taken off as a means of precaution after feeling something in his abductor muscle. And he has not been included in the squad for Los Blancos' Champions League group stage match against CSKA Moscow this Tuesday.

According to Radio station Cope and publication Marca (via ESPN), initial examinations did not show any serious damage to the Bale's muscle but he might undergo another scan this Tuesday.

Given the player's history with muscle issues - he has suffered more than 20 muscle injuries since moving to Madrid - it was feared that he could miss Wales' UEFA Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland.

However, his problem is not thought to be a serious one and the player could return to action for Real on the weekend.