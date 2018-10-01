Report Reveals Pep Guardiola Banned Benjamin Mendy From Training Over Poor Punctuality

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Pep Guardiola's patience with Benjamin Mendy's off-field conduct is wearing thin, despite his importance to Manchester City's progression as a team.

Mendy missed City's matches against Fulham and Cardiff with a bruised metatarsal. He was scheduled to have a recovery session last Sunday but turned up three hours late and was reportedly told to leave by Guardiola upon his eventual arrival.

Speaking on Friday ahead of the weekend's match against Brighton, Guardiola insisted that Mendy was "every day in the training sessions", but sources have told Goal that this was not the case, and that Guardiola actually banned the Frenchman from training for a week.

This is not the first time that Mendy's punctuality has been in question this season, as he previously showed up late to training before City's Premier League opener against Arsenal.

Mendy was also recently banned from driving for 12 months after failing to respond to four letters asking him to clarify whether he was the driver of his car following speeding offences.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Earlier in the season, Guardiola criticised Mendy's use of social media and the 24-year-old at least seems to have taken this on board, not posting on Twitter or Instagram for over a week now. His absence from training may have something to do with that though.

Guardiola and Mendy are known to have a good relationship but the Spaniard is understandably running out of patience and cannot be seen to treat any of his players differently.

Oleksandr Zinchenko deputised at left back on Saturday as City beat Brighton 2-0 to go top of the Premier League.

