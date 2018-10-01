Report Suggests Sanchez Regrets Man Utd Move After Ace Is Seen Talking With Former Arsenal Teammate

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Manchester United's crisis has seemingly got worse as it has been reported that Alexis Sanchez was left disappointed by José Mourinho's decision to leave him out of the squad to face West Ham on Sunday.

United were stunned by the Hammers, who beat them 3-1 at the London Stadium to inflict a third defeat in seven Premier League games for Mourinho's men and Sanchez was a surprise exclusion from the match day team, despite travelling with the squad to the capital.

Sanchez was, according to Daily Mirror journalist John Cross, 'angry and upset' and was seen talking to former Arsenal teammate Lucas Perez in the tunnel on Saturday.

There is speculation that the pair's conversation could've been about Sanchez's regrets about joining United, as he has endured a frustrating ten months at the club. 

The winger has scored just two league goals for United all year and has failed to hit the heights of his Gunners career.

Mourinho's side next face a UEFA Champions League test at home to Valencia on Tuesday, before returning to Old Trafford to host Newcastle United on Saturday.

Whether or not the reported situation between Sanchez and the manager will get better remains to be seen, but the Chilean will be eager as ever to return to United's lineup.

