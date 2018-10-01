Sean Dyche Hails Burnley's Second Half Performance During 2-1 Victory Over Cardiff

Burnley manager Sean Dyche praised his side's second half performance after they ground out a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Cardiff on Sunday.

Goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Sam Vokes meant that the Clarets were able to win their first away match of the season. It wasn't a vintage performance by any means, but Dyche was quick to note that the result was the most important outcome of the afternoon.

"We didn't look anywhere near how we played last weekend and I reminded the players of that at half-time," Dyche told Sky Sports.

"But that comes with mentality, you have to build mentality. This is a really tough division, we've had our fair share of knocks at the beginning of this season, particularly with the overflow of games.





"So to come out of that with the mentality we've shown with a very good performance last weekend and a fighting performance today was good.

"We know that's the mix we have had to find in the Premier League and we are going to continue to find that."

Cardiff were much the better side for large portions of the game and Dyche went on to add that his Burnley side struggled to deal with the Bluebirds' physical approach to the match.





"It was very difficult coming here, we knew it would be - they put the ball in the box from literally everywhere," Dyche continued.

"They knocked us completely out of our rhythm in the first half - we couldn't get a grip of the ball or didn't deal with it well enough.

"We were looking for the balance and, credit to Cardiff, we couldn't in the first half. They were effective and we couldn't get a foothold in the game."