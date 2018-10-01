Tottenham Monitoring Sampdoria Ace Amid Uncertainty Over Toby Alderweireld's Future

Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring the performances of Sampdoria's young Danish ace Joachim Andersen, who could be a replacement for Toby Alderweireld, if the Belgian international leaves the Lilywhites.

Anderson - who has started all six Serie A games for Sampdoria this season - has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Alderweireld should the Belgian opt not sign a contract extension before his current deal runs out next summer.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Spurs have endured a mixed start to their 2018/19 campaign, having lost three consecutive games for the first time under Maurico Pochettino and enduring lengthy delays to the opening of their new stadium.

With concerns over squad depth, attentions have already turned to the January transfer window which opens in three months. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Danish defender Andersen has emerged as a potential target.

Andersen moved to the Genoa-based club from FC Twente in 2017, and has matured into one of the most impressive young defenders in Serie A.

Marco Giampaolo’s Sampdoria side have conceded just three goals this term (the fewest in the league) and Spurs are understood to have watched him several times already this season.

Tottenham would have to dig deep for the defender as he is contracted with the Italian club until 2021, but with no investment in the summer, Daniel Levy should have the funds to bulk up a thin squad who need to juggle domestic and European football.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Rumours of Toby Alderweireld’s future lying in Old Trafford have been circulating for a while and if he chooses to run out his current deal, Tottenham risk losing the Belgian international for nothing in June.

Should Tottenham make a move for the technically gifted centre-back, it would seem that Spurs have already consigned to losing Toby Alderweireld with Manchester United the likely destination.