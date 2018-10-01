Unai Emery 'Very Happy' With Arsenal Winger's Impressive Start to the Season

Unai Emery has admitted he has been impressed with Alex Iwobi's performances for Arsenal so far this season, as the Nigerian winger looks to nail down a place in the Gunners' starting 11 .

Iwobi has made six appearances for the Gunners this term, including a substitute appearance on Saturday as Arsenal beat Watford 2-0 at the Emirates to secure a seventh win on the bounce in all competitions.

Arsenal made a poor start to the season, losing their opening two games against Chelsea and Manchester City. The Gunners have been in fine form since those defeats, with the victory over the Hornets on Saturday their fifth consecutive victory in the Premier League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Iwobi has only registered one goal and one assist in the six appearances he has made, but that hasn't stopped Emery praising the Nigerian winger's performances.

“He works well every day. Three weeks ago, he was injured for a couple of weeks." said Emery , as quoted at his post-match press conference on Saturday.“I’m very happy with his mentality. He has the quality to play right or left, to [go past players] on the pitch."

Laurent Koscielny on Alex Iwobi in his programme notes: “He needs to realise how good he could become.” pic.twitter.com/kjrDZ8PxPJ — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) September 23, 2018

Unai Emery shared some thoughts as to where he believed Iwobi could improve adding: “ I want him to stay nearer to the box to score or find assists for team-mates. I think that’s the way for him and for other players.”

Iwobi will have another chance to impress when Arsenal take on Qarabag FK in the Europa League on Thursday.