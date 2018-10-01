'Very Strange Signing': Stoke Fans Slam Summer Transfer After Nightmare Display

Sections of Stoke fans have taken to Twitter to slam the performances of on-loan defender Ashley Williams, with the Wales captain failing to reignite his career with the Potters.

Williams, who was loaned to the Potters from Everton in the summer, has endured a torrid start to his time in Stoke.

The Wales international had gone more than a month without making a league appearance for Gary Rowett's side after being sent off in the 3-0 home defeat to Wigan in August.

His return to the side failed to impress the Stoke fans as Williams gave away the penalty that allowed Rotherham to take the lead on Saturday. It also appeared that it was the 34-year-old defender lost his man from a corner that led to the home side taking a surprise 2-0 lead.

Luckily for Williams, his teammates fought back superbly to earn a point. But the enthralling finish failed to stop sections of Stoke fans being incredibly critical of Williams' performance online.

Who's better at defending? Like for Williams, RT for this wheelie bin. pic.twitter.com/ijWdsShsLV — Stoke & I: The 90s (@TrouserdogSCFC) September 29, 2018

After today, fingers crossed we'll never see Williams shocking attempt at defending ever again #SCFC 🔴⚪ #AsSolidAsAjellyBaby pic.twitter.com/wvKtF3208b — Adrian Mason © (@ADE__SCFC) September 29, 2018

Ashley Williams league record when he has started in 2018 for #Everton & #Stoke:



9️⃣ starts

4️⃣ draws

5️⃣ defeats

2️⃣ red cards

1️⃣8️⃣ goals conceded



His last league win when he started was on Dec 18, 2017.#SCFC #EFC pic.twitter.com/ubuH2fRfKM — Goodbrand Stats (@StatsChristian) September 29, 2018

As if Ashley Williams is a professional footballer. Mental. — Bradley Naughton (@naugh1995) October 1, 2018

Some fans have gone as far to suggest he never plays again for Rowett's side, who boast the second-worst defensive record in the division.