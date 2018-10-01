'Very Strange Signing': Stoke Fans Slam Summer Transfer After Nightmare Display

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Sections of Stoke fans have taken to Twitter to slam the performances of on-loan defender Ashley Williams, with the Wales captain failing to reignite his career with the Potters.

Williams, who was loaned to the Potters from Everton in the summer, has endured a torrid start to his time in Stoke.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The Wales international had gone more than a month without making a league appearance for Gary Rowett's side after being sent off in the 3-0 home defeat to Wigan in August.

His return to the side failed to impress the Stoke fans as Williams gave away the penalty that allowed Rotherham to take the lead on Saturday. It also appeared that it was the 34-year-old defender lost his man from a corner that led to the home side taking a surprise 2-0 lead.

Luckily for Williams, his teammates fought back superbly to earn a point. But the enthralling finish failed to stop sections of Stoke fans being incredibly critical of Williams' performance online.

Some fans have gone as far to suggest he never plays again for Rowett's side, who boast the second-worst defensive record in the division.

