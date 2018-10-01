VIDEO: Jose Mourinho Hilariously Puts Journalist on the Spot After Being Asked About Zinedine Zidane

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was probably in a better mood than he should have been when he faced reporters to give his thoughts on his side's upcoming Champions League match against Valencia.

Coming off a 3-1 loss to West Ham, journalists must have expected an icier Mourinho, yet the Portuguese tactician seemed to be in good spirits for most of Monday's press conference - even when the subject of Zinedine Zidane came up.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The former Real Madrid boss has been linked with the United job, with many expecting Mourinho to get the axe before Christmas. But The Sun's Neil Custis has reported that Zidane made a call to Mourinho to assure him he was not after his job.

"French World Cup winner Zidane is hot favourite to replace under-fire Mourinho as Old Trafford manager," Custis wrote. "But he was so worried Mourinho may think he was plotting behind his back that he got in touch."

Mourinho, having done his homework, as asked about the report. But he quickly deferred to a sheepish-looking Custis, who was apparently sitting right behind the reporter who had asked the question.

Jose Mourinho's legendary reaction to a question about Zidane calling him to assure him of the safety of his Manchester United job involved asking the journalist which wrote the story to respond to the question for him..lol.. #SikkaSports is airborne. Tune in on 89.5FM pic.twitter.com/p7qjU4GSEn — Sikka Sports (@SikkaSports895) October 1, 2018

"I'm telling him to ask you what you wrote," Mourinho said. "So instead of ask me [ask you]."

The United coach would also jokingly claim that Custis had bugged his cell phone before the reporters were asked to stick to questions relating to the upcoming match.