Virgil Van Dijk Warns Liverpool Players to Accept Rotation Policy or Leave the Club

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Virgil van Dijk has fired a warning to Liverpool players who cannot accept Jurgen Klopp's rotation policy, telling them that they must either "understand or leave".

Klopp had fielded a fairly consistent lineup in Liverpool's first five matches of the Premier League season, before changing things up slightly by starting Xherdan Shaqiri and Joel Matip against Southampton.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

He then made eight changes for the Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea last week before reverting to a more conventional starting lineup for the league match against the Blues on Saturday.

Substitute Daniel Sturridge underlined Liverpool's strength in depth with a brilliant late equaliser at Stamford Bridge, and Van Dijk says that every player will be needed if the Reds are to be successful this season.

"You have to [understand], otherwise you better leave," said Van Dijk, quoted by the Telegraph. "We all want one thing, we all want to be successful, everyone, and we need everyone’s help.

"It’s a long season with a lot of games, we need everyone and everyone knows that as well, and that’s a big strength for us. Everyone is doing their bit because the season is long."

Van Dijk was a doubt for the weekend's match after sustaining a rib injury in the win over Southampton, but he played through the pain barrier to help his team deliver a valuable point.

Liverpool are in action again on Wednesday against Napoli and further changes are expected, with a crucial Premier League game against Manchester City to come next weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)