Virgil Van Dijk Warns Liverpool Players to Accept Rotation Policy or Leave the Club

Virgil van Dijk has fired a warning to Liverpool players who cannot accept Jurgen Klopp's rotation policy, telling them that they must either "understand or leave".

Klopp had fielded a fairly consistent lineup in Liverpool's first five matches of the Premier League season, before changing things up slightly by starting Xherdan Shaqiri and Joel Matip against Southampton.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

He then made eight changes for the Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea last week before reverting to a more conventional starting lineup for the league match against the Blues on Saturday.

Substitute Daniel Sturridge underlined Liverpool's strength in depth with a brilliant late equaliser at Stamford Bridge, and Van Dijk says that every player will be needed if the Reds are to be successful this season.

"You have to [understand], otherwise you better leave," said Van Dijk, quoted by the Telegraph. "We all want one thing, we all want to be successful, everyone, and we need everyone’s help.

"It’s a long season with a lot of games, we need everyone and everyone knows that as well, and that’s a big strength for us. Everyone is doing their bit because the season is long."

Van Dijk was a doubt for the weekend's match after sustaining a rib injury in the win over Southampton, but he played through the pain barrier to help his team deliver a valuable point.

Liverpool are in action again on Wednesday against Napoli and further changes are expected, with a crucial Premier League game against Manchester City to come next weekend.