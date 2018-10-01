West Ham Star Admits He Is Playing Through the Pain Barrier With Knee Injury

West Ham striker Mark Arnautovic has revealed that he is currently playing through the pain barrier after a knee injury sustained earlier this month.

Arnautovic was taken off in the second half of West Ham's 3-1 win at Everton on September 16 with a knee injury which kept him out of the following week's goalless draw against Chelsea.

He returned to the starting lineup against Manchester United on Saturday and gave a performance full of energy and character, rounded off with a deserved goal as West Ham won 3-1.

His injury is not full healed and will continue to cause him pain for a while, but the Austrian is determined to play in spite of this.

"The medical staff are talking to me and if they ask me if I'm ready to play, obviously I decide if I can be involved or not," said Arnautovic, quoted by the Daily Mail.

"It will continue to hurt for a while. I have a bone bruise on my knee and you can't do anything about this, you need to wait until it's going away. The medical staff working with me are confident so it's all about being confident in your body and trusting your body."





Arnautovic has scored four of West Ham's eight Premier League goals so far this season, finding the net even during the Hammers' awful start to the season.

Manuel Pellegrini lost his first four matches in charge but the last three results have suggested that this could actually be a very successful season for the east London club.

West Ham travel to Brighton next Friday.