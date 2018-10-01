'You Want Me Dead?': Paul Pogba Gives Damning Response When Asked for Man Utd Verdict

By 90Min
October 01, 2018

Paul Pogba refused to give his verdict on Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to West Ham for fear of a backlash from manager Jose Mourinho.

The last seven days has been the low point in Pogba and Mourinho's relationship. Pogba criticised Mourinho's tactics in the draw with Wolves, Mourinho stripped Pogba of the vice-captaincy, and the two men were involved in a seemingly frosty training ground exchange.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Consecutive defeats to Derby and West Ham haven't helped matters, and Pogba's latest comments have been described by The Times as "another damning indictment of his relationship with his manager José Mourinho."

Asked for his verdict on United's performance, Pogba said: "You want me dead?"

Saturday's defeat was United's third of the season but the performance was surely the worst yet. They showed a complete lack of desire and with better decision-making in the final third West Ham could have won by an even wider margin. Pogba was taken off after 70 minutes.

The Times does not believe that Mourinho is close to being sacked by the club despite performances on the pitch and histrionics off it.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been tipped to take over at Old Trafford but reports suggest that he rang Mourinho to confirm that he had not been contacted about the job.

As for Pogba, he is thought to be keen on a move to Barcelona, but Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu believes that the Frenchman is likely to remain at Old Trafford.

