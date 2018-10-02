AC Milan Defender Andrea Conti Nearing Return to Action After Nightmare Year of Injuries

AC Milan right back Andrea Conti is nearing the light at the end of the tunnel and could soon return to action, over a year since his last appearance.

Milan signed Conti from Atalanta for a fee in the region of €24m, plus Matteo Pessina, in July 2017. He made three appearances in Europa League qualifying and two in Serie A before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training last September.

He underwent surgery and was out of action for six months before returning to the bench against Chievo in March. However, he then suffered a knee injury shortly after and had further surgery, ruling him out for the rest of the season.





Conti's agent had set a target return date of the end of September, but that was a little ambitious. However, the 24-year-old does appear to be nearing a return to action and SkySport24 reports that he will available again soon.





Davide Calabria has established himself as Milan's first choice right back in Conti's absence but Gennaro Gattuso will be grateful of the renewed competition for places as he aims to compete in both Serie A and the Europa League.

The Rossoneri have won just two of their first six league matches this season, although they did record their biggest away win since February with a 4-1 triumph at Sassuolo on Sunday.





Conti won his first Italy cap just before he got injured, playing against Israel in a World Cup qualifier.