Alisson Admits He Cried After 'Head Over Heart' Decision to Leave Roma for Liverpool

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson admits that he was reduced to tears over his decision to leave Roma in the summer, but believes that he made the right decision in moving to "the best league in the world".

Alisson joined Liverpool in July for £65m, which was then a world record fee for a goalkeeper, though it has since been eclipsed by Chelsea's signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Brazilian had only been at Roma since 2016 but had formed a strong connection to the city and admitted that he and his wife Natalia were both emotional about leaving.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"[Staying] went through my mind a lot because I was so happy in Rome, but when a player decides where to play, it’s a much bigger discussion," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I cried a lot, together with my wife. It’s only right that I’m honest about it: I made a professional decision; a step forward in my career and for Roma, who earned a huge sum. I decided with my head to move to Liverpool, but my heart was full of tears."

On his time in the Italian capital, he added: "I spent two special years in Rome. My daughter was born there and I have a lot of friends there outside of football.

"But I’ve got big ambitions and so do Liverpool, and now I’m playing in the biggest league in the world. [Serie A is] not far behind, it’s just different and less intense."

The world's two most expensive goalkeepers went head-to-head on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, with Alisson making several important saves before Daniel Sturridge snatched a late draw for Liverpool.

Alisson will return to Italy for the first time this week as Liverpool face Napoli in the Champions League, and will hope to fare better this time after conceding three goals to I Ciucciarelli last season.

