Alisson Reveals Jurgen Klopp's Reaction to His Goalkeeping Gaffe Against Leicester City

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker has opened up on what went on in the dressing room after his embarrassing gaffe against Leicester City earlier in the season, which gifted the Foxes a goal from a chance they simply shouldn't have had.

With the Reds seemingly cruising to victory with a 2-0 lead at the King Power Stadium, the Brazilian goalkeeper decided to test his footwork in his own box after receiving a miscued back pass from Virgil van Dijk.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

A failed Cruyff turn allowed Kelechi Iheanacho to nick the ball off Alisson and set Rachid Ghezzal up with an easy tap in.


However, fortunately for Alisson, Liverpool were able to maintain their lead over Leicester and the match ended 2-1, while Jurgen Klopp didn't seem very peeved when he faced the media after the game either.


One would have imagined that the German breathed fire behind the scenes after watching his side concede in such fashion. However, speaking in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the keeper revealed that the manager chose to make fun of him instead. 

"He went into the locker room and started joking," Alisson told the Italian newspaper. "He dealt with it in the best way. So I already knew I had done something stupid. Then he just told me not to lose confidence and to continue playing like that."

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Klopp's style of play seems to suit the keeper quite well, with the former Dortmund boss also keen on playing from the back and preferring his stopper involved in possessional play.

"Yes, it's my characteristic. I've always played like that," the Brazilian added. 

"I like to guarantee the depth coverage behind the defence and participate in the game. There are teams in which a goalkeeper does not need it, but Klopp really wanted me."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)