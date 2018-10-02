Alisson Reveals Jurgen Klopp's Reaction to His Goalkeeping Gaffe Against Leicester City

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker has opened up on what went on in the dressing room after his embarrassing gaffe against Leicester City earlier in the season, which gifted the Foxes a goal from a chance they simply shouldn't have had.

With the Reds seemingly cruising to victory with a 2-0 lead at the King Power Stadium, the Brazilian goalkeeper decided to test his footwork in his own box after receiving a miscued back pass from Virgil van Dijk.

A failed Cruyff turn allowed Kelechi Iheanacho to nick the ball off Alisson and set Rachid Ghezzal up with an easy tap in.





However, fortunately for Alisson, Liverpool were able to maintain their lead over Leicester and the match ended 2-1, while Jurgen Klopp didn't seem very peeved when he faced the media after the game either.





One would have imagined that the German breathed fire behind the scenes after watching his side concede in such fashion. However, speaking in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the keeper revealed that the manager chose to make fun of him instead.

"He went into the locker room and started joking," Alisson told the Italian newspaper. "He dealt with it in the best way. So I already knew I had done something stupid. Then he just told me not to lose confidence and to continue playing like that."

Klopp's style of play seems to suit the keeper quite well, with the former Dortmund boss also keen on playing from the back and preferring his stopper involved in possessional play.

"Yes, it's my characteristic. I've always played like that," the Brazilian added.

"I like to guarantee the depth coverage behind the defence and participate in the game. There are teams in which a goalkeeper does not need it, but Klopp really wanted me."