Arsenal Confirm Extended Absence for Petr Cech After Tests on Injured Hamstring

Arsenal have confirmed that Petr Cech is expected to miss around a month of action after injuring his hamstring against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Manager Unai Emery had admitted after the match that he hoped the Gunners' number one would be out for no more than a couple of weeks, but the club confirmed on their website on Tuesday that the Czech stopper would be out of training for most of a month.

The injury update on the club's website revealed that Cech is not expected to be back in full training for three to four weeks, although long-term absentee Laurent Koscielny is back in outside work and is aiming to return to full training next month.

"I don’t know [when Cech will return now]," Emery said on Saturday. "We will look tomorrow. I hope not more than maybe two or three weeks he can stay with this injury. It’s muscular. I think yes [it is hamstring problem]."

Speaking after replacing Cech late into the first-half against Watford, summer signing Bernd Leno said: “It was a very difficult moment because I was sat on the bench and it was a little bit cold, and I hoped the referee would finish the half but he didn’t, so there was one minute more.





“I was happy when it was half-time, so I had fifteen minutes to warm up and concentrate on the game. It was a clean sheet, we won, so it was a good day for me.”

Leno is yet to keep a 90-minute clean sheet for the Gunners, conceding twice in his sole Europa League appearance against Vorskla and once in the Carabao Cup against Brentford before playing most of the second half at the Emirates on the weekend.