Arsenal Monitoring Lille Winger Nicolas Pepe Amid Interest From a Host of European Sides

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Arsenal face competition from a number of clubs around Europe for the signing of Lille winger Nicolas Pepe.

The 23-year-old has started the Ligue 1 season superbly, already scoring five goals and providing three assists to help his club to second in the table, after finishing last season just a point above a relegation playoff place. 

As a result, The Mirror are now reporting that his early season form has alerted Arsenal, with the Premier League club looking to keep tabs on the Ivory Coast international, although the Gunners aren't the only club monitoring Pepe. 

Everton have reportedly sent scouts to watch the forward in action, and would've been impressed with what they saw as he scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win against Amiens, while La Liga duo Barcelona and Sevilla are also interested in a potential move for him.

Lille apparently value Pepe at £30m, having rejected a £26m bid from fellow French side Lyon over the summer following an impressive debut season with the club, scoring 13 goals in 36 league appearances. 

Pepe also boasts a decent record at international level, scoring three goals in nine appearances for the Ivory Coast since his debut in 2016.

Despite opting against strengthening in wide positions prior to the beginning of this campaign, Unai Emery has enjoyed a promising start to life as Arsenal manager, winning his last seven games in all competitions, five of which came in the Premier League.  

It's unclear whether Arsenal would make a bid for Pepe in January or wait until the end of the season, although if his form continues for the remainder of the campaign, the north London club could face even more competition for his signature.  

