Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge Preview: Key Battles, Team News, Prediction and More

Atletico Madrid only managed one win in the Champions League last season before they went on to lift the Europa League trophy, and a win against Club Brugge would already better last season's performance for the 2016 Champions League finalists.

Not only that, it would give them a much-needed advantage in what looks to be a tough-looking Group A. Both Dortmund and Monaco, who also meet on Wednesday night, will more than likely test Madrid to the final group game.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Club Brugge knew at the draw that their chances for claiming one of the top two spots were slim to none. After a narrow loss to Dortmund in the first match of the group stage, they will be looking to surprise Los Rojiblancos and try and get some points under their belt.

Recent Form

Atletico Madrid will be looking to continue their positive start in the Champions League as they host Club Brugge at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

Diego Simeone's side recorded an impressive 2-1 win at Monaco in their opening Group A encounter, whilst their opponents suffered a late defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Despite losing seven games on the bounce in Europe, Club Brugge will come into this game with a little bit of confidence following their 4-0 win against rivals Cercle Brugge at the weekend.

For Atletico, they recently held the current Champions League holders, Real Madrid, to a stalemate at the Bernabeu to leave them within two points of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Key Battles





Croatian encounter





It remains to be seen whether Simeone will rotate his front line against Club Brugge with the possibility of Nikola Kalinic getting a rare start. If the Croatian striker does play then he will come up against his international teammate Matej Mitrovic.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Kalinic is yet to get off the mark in a Madrid shirt following his summer transfer from AC Millan. There is no doubt that he will be keen to prove his worth to his manager on Wednesday night. But will Mitrovic stop him from having a say?

Team News

It is highly likely that Club Brugge striker Kaveh Rezaei will miss the encounter because of a knee problem. The Iranian, who has bagged four goals from seven league matches this season, has missed the last four games for the Belgian side.

Matchday 1⃣ had everything 🎇



Who will grab the headlines this week? 🤔#UCL pic.twitter.com/nvROC1tv8A — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2018

For the home team, Santi Arias (fractured rib) and Vitolo (sprained knee) will likely miss out. But centre-back Stefan Savic did make a return to the bench at the weekend.

Possible Starting Line-Ups

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Torres Belen, Gimenez, Godin, Luis; Correa, Saul, Hernandez, Lemar; Griezmann, Costa.





Club Brugge (3-1-4-2): Letica; Poulain, Mitrovic, Denswil; Rits; Vlietinck, Vormer, Vanaken, Groeneveld; Schrijvers, Wesley.

Prediction

Despite being unbeaten in the Belgian First Division this season, Club Brugge will face a stern test on Wednesday night in Madrid. A comfortable win for the home team will be expected, particularly with the power they possess in the final third. The away side's tricky formation could cause Simeone's men a few problems, but if Madrid score a quick first goal then it wouldn't be a surprise if they go on to bag a few more.

Score Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Club Brugge



